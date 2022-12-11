The Crocs comeback: Why the ugly chic footwear is becoming popular again

SINGAPORE: Remember Crocs, the chunky rubber slip-on dotted with ventilation holes? They are becoming popular again - on red carpets and in supermarkets alike.

“Personally, I used to hate it. But I loved how open, willing, and adaptable the brand is,” said fashion educator and creative consultant Rio Furqan Saini.

“At its core, and let’s be honest, it’s an ugly pair of rubber slides. But ugly is subjective.”

Once ridiculed, the brand has seen a revival in recent years, with its comfort, celebrity endorsements and iconic look driving its comeback.

The American footwear company debuted more than 20 years ago at a boat show in Florida, where 200 pairs were sold out.

Sales quickly grew in the next five years, with the company undergoing a rapid expansion. But amid the global financial crisis, the brand’s stock fell quickly, and by July 2014, it announced it was closing 75 to 100 stores worldwide.

But in recent years, the beleaguered firm started making a comeback, and not just in the US. The Asia-Pacific region saw a huge jump in revenue in the third quarter of this year.

Revenues in Asia Pacific grew 65.5 per cent to US$138.5 million, the biggest percentage increase across all regions, including North America and Europe.

“We continue to see high growth potential for the brand, fuelled by strong consumer demand globally, and we remain on track to reach US$5 billion in revenues by 2026,” a Crocs spokesperson told CNA.

The Asia-Pacific region has high growth potential, with "consumer awareness and excitement on the rise", the spokesperson said.

For 21-year-old Crocs lover Zenith Wong, wearing the holed sandals is a part of her identity.

“To me, Crocs make me feel like my own individual. Boldly wearing a piece in spite of the criticism of it in the fashion world makes me feel unique and good about myself,” she said.

CELEBRITY ENDORSEMENTS

The reasons for the revival of Crocs as a brand are varied, but among them is celebrity endorsements, fashion experts told CNA.

In recent years, Crocs have been spotted on the feet of famous celebrities - Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Jisoo from Blackpink and Ariana Grande - to name a few.