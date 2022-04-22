Cross-border bus, taxi services between Singapore and Johor Bahru to resume from May 1

SINGAPORE: Cross-border bus and taxi services between Singapore and Malaysia will resume from May 1, about two years after operations were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This follows the reopening of Singapore and Malaysia land borders for fully vaccinated travellers earlier this month.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Apr 22) said that the Land Transport Authority (LTA), together with the public transport operators, will resume the operation of the bus services.

Cross-border bus services between Singapore and Johor Bahru that will be reinstated include Services 160, 170 and 170X operated by SBS Transit, Service 950 operated by SMRT Buses, and Services TS1, TS3, TS6 and TS8 operated by Transtar Travel.

“Since the start of April 2022, bus operators have been recruiting, redeploying and training their drivers and conducting route familiarisation after a two-year hiatus. These services have not been operating since March 2020,” said LTA in a separate press release.

The operating hours of Services 160, 170, 170X and 950 will be the same as pre-COVID, and these services will run between 5.20am and 12.30am, said LTA.

The frequency of the bus services will also be similar.