Cross-border EV charging network launched to enhance connectivity for drivers in Singapore and Malaysia

After opening the City Energy Go app, users will be shown a map depicting their current location and the various EV charging points available. They can then take the connector at the charging station and plug it into their EV.

Following which, users can use the app to scan the QR code at the charging point or enter the ID of the charging point. They can select from AC (standard charging) or DC (fast charging); the prices for both will be stated on the app.

Once users decide which charging mode to go with, they can hit the "start charging" button on screen.

Payment is processed in the app, and users only pay for their charge amount.

SINGAPORE EV USERS

At the moment, the Go charging points have only been confirmed to be built in condominiums in Singapore. As such, they can only be used by residents of the condominiums.

The charging point at Parc Botannia in Fernvale was launched on Tuesday, while the charging points Olloi at Marine Parade and Jadescape at Marymount will be launched in May and July 2022 respectively.

Nine other private condominiums will get to enjoy these charging points when they are launched from 2023 to 2026. These include Parc Komo, Van Holland, Kopar at Newton, The M Condo, Forett at Bukit Timah, North Gaia, The Arden, A Treasure Trove, and North Park Residences.

City Energy is currently only working on deploying their charging points to condominiums and mixed developments, but they remain "optimistic about the future" to make their charging points more accessible, said its CEO Mr Ong.