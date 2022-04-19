Cross-border EV charging network launched to enhance connectivity for drivers in Singapore and Malaysia
SINGAPORE: Local gas provider City Energy has teamed up with a Malaysian company to launch a cross-border electric vehicle (EV) charging network, enhancing connectivity for such drivers in Singapore and Malaysia.
Called Go, the EV charging service can be accessed through a mobile app, allowing users to locate and operate charging points that fall under this partnership in both countries, said City Energy on Tuesday (Apr 19).
The service is supported by City Energy's partnership with Malaysian company EV Connection, with the network covering multiple areas including Johor, Penang and Kuala Lumpur.
HOW IT WORKS
There are existing EV charging points across the north-south highway, from Johor to Penang, as well as in Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur, and the app will bring "great convenience" as customers get to use the same City Energy Go app to activate charging and payment in Malaysia, said chief executive officer for City Energy, Mr Perry Ong.
The plan is to deploy at least 50 additional DC chargers under the JomCharge network by the end of 2022, added Mr Lee Yuen How, founder of EV Connection and managing director of JomCharge.
In Malaysia, drivers can keep a look out for EV charging points with the JomCharge logo, many of which can be found at petrol stations.
Some other charging locations include Petron Kluang, Lotus's Kepong, Sunway Nexis in Petaling Jaya, and Rasa Sayang Hotel in Penang.
After opening the City Energy Go app, users will be shown a map depicting their current location and the various EV charging points available. They can then take the connector at the charging station and plug it into their EV.
Following which, users can use the app to scan the QR code at the charging point or enter the ID of the charging point. They can select from AC (standard charging) or DC (fast charging); the prices for both will be stated on the app.
Once users decide which charging mode to go with, they can hit the "start charging" button on screen.
Payment is processed in the app, and users only pay for their charge amount.
SINGAPORE EV USERS
At the moment, the Go charging points have only been confirmed to be built in condominiums in Singapore. As such, they can only be used by residents of the condominiums.
The charging point at Parc Botannia in Fernvale was launched on Tuesday, while the charging points Olloi at Marine Parade and Jadescape at Marymount will be launched in May and July 2022 respectively.
Nine other private condominiums will get to enjoy these charging points when they are launched from 2023 to 2026. These include Parc Komo, Van Holland, Kopar at Newton, The M Condo, Forett at Bukit Timah, North Gaia, The Arden, A Treasure Trove, and North Park Residences.
City Energy is currently only working on deploying their charging points to condominiums and mixed developments, but they remain "optimistic about the future" to make their charging points more accessible, said its CEO Mr Ong.