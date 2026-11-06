Singapore, Malaysia to expand cross-border taxi quota to 500 each, add two ride-hailing operators from Nov 16

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia will increase the quota of licensed cross-border taxis from 300 to 500 per country from Nov 16, as part of efforts to improve connectivity.

Two additional ride-hailing operators, Singapore-based CDG Zig and Malaysia's Kumpool, will also be licensed to operate under the enhanced Cross-Border Taxi Scheme from the same date.

The two operators will join GrabCar, bringing the total number of licensed ride-hailing and e-hailing operators under the scheme to three.

The changes were announced in a joint statement on Friday (Nov 6) by Singapore's Ministry of Transport and Malaysia's Ministry of Transport.

With the expanded quota, the scheme will be able to accommodate up to 1,000 licensed cross-border taxis from both countries, compared with the current combined quota of 600.

“Commuters and drivers can look forward to more options for cross-border point-to-point trips, greater convenience and a better commuting experience,” the ministries said.

The latest expansion follows enhancements introduced in May to give travellers greater flexibility while ensuring fairer operating conditions for transport providers and drivers in both countries.

Previously, licensed cross-border taxis could only pick up and drop off passengers at a single designated point in the other country.

They faced intense competition from illegal cross-border operators, who offered door-to-door services by picking up passengers from their homes and dropping them off at their intended destinations.

Under the enhanced scheme, passengers can be dropped off at any location in Singapore and within designated operating boundaries covering Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai and Senai.

Pick-ups in the other country remain restricted to designated locations, although three additional points were introduced in each country as part of the May enhancements.