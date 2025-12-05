Passengers, cabbies welcome change to drop-off rules for cross-border taxis

Mr Ban Kum Cheong, a Singaporean taxi driver, said passengers do want to go further than Larkin Sentral, and Singapore drivers would be able to serve their needs, but fares would need to be revised.

Enforcement would also be needed to ensure drivers from either country pick up passengers only from designated locations, he added.

The 54-year-old said that the authorities should think about how to maintain the harmony between drivers from Singapore and Malaysia “because we can do each other's job already” and may be fighting for the same pool of customers.

PASSENGERS CONCERNED ABOUT PRICES, SAFETY

Passengers also had questions about how prices may change along with the rules, but told CNA they preferred the licensed services for safety reasons.

“I would need to see how much they charge,” said one passenger, who asked to be known as Ms Liaw. She was waiting for a taxi at Ban San Street Terminal.

“If it’s too expensive, it’s not worth it, and I would rather have my family pick me up.”

A one-way trip to Larkin Sentral costs S$60 (US$46) per car or S$15 per passenger.

Ms Choo Siao Way, a Malaysian who comes to Singapore to visit her children, said she chooses to use the licensed cross-border taxi service because she often has luggage.

“I’ve never thought of using the illegal services – the prices are higher, and I don’t know if I can trust the drivers,” said the 48-year-old.

When the changes come into effect, she expects that it will be more convenient, since drivers will be able to drop her off anywhere in Malaysia and not just at Larkin Sentral.

Singapore passengers at Larkin were also worried that flexible drop-off rules might eventually mean higher prices.

“It will be very convenient for us because if we are dropped off at Ban San, we still need to take another form of transportation to go home,” said 42-year-old Khairil Anuar Khairudin, who stays at Choa Chu Kang in Singapore.

“With the flexible door-to-door drop-offs, it’s easier for us who usually carry a lot of items (from Malaysia).”