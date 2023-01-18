Construction of Cross Island Line begins, with 12 stations in Phase 1

SINGAPORE: Construction of Phase 1 of the Cross Island Line (CRL) – Singapore’s eighth MRT line – began on Wednesday (Jan 18).

Almost half of the line’s stations will be interchange stations when it is fully operational.

The interchanges for Phase 1 and 2 will be at Pasir Ris and Clementi on the East-West Line, Hougang on the North-East Line, Ang Mo Kio on the North-South Line, Bright Hill on the Thomson-East Coast Line, and King Albert Park on the Downtown Line.

Details for stations on Phase 3 of the CRL will be released at a later date.

Expected to be completed by 2030, Phase 1 of the CRL will comprise 12 stations: Aviation Park, Loyang, Pasir Ris East, Pasir Ris, Tampines North, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North, Tavistock, Ang Mo Kio, Teck Ghee and Bright Hill.

“This means there will be greater connections which will give commuters many more travel route options, and redistribute commuter traffic from busy interchanges along the Circle Line,” said Transport Minister S Iswaran at the groundbreaking ceremony.

At more than 50km long, the CRL will be Singapore’s longest fully underground line, strengthening connectivity between the eastern, western and north-eastern parts of Singapore.

It will provide greater access to areas such as the Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi Region.

The commencement of its construction comes just a week after construction of the Jurong Region Line began, putting Singapore on track to expand its rail network by 100km in the next decade.