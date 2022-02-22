Construction of Defu, Tampines North MRT stations on Cross Island Line to start in second quarter of 2022

SINGAPORE: Construction works for Defu and Tampines North stations on the upcoming Cross Island Line (CRL) are expected to start in the second quarter of this year, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday (Feb 22)

This comes after the LTA awarded two contracts worth a combined S$864 million for the design and construction of those stations.

Passenger service for CRL Phase 1 (CRL1) is expected to start in 2030.

DEFU STATION

The contract for the design and construction of Defu station and tunnels was awarded to Gamuda Berhad and Wai Fong Construction in a joint venture for S$467 million, LTA said in a press release.

Defu station will be located along Tampines Road between Defu Avenue 1 and Defu Avenue 2.

Once the new stations are operational, travel time from Defu station to Pasir Ris East is expected to be about 15 minutes, down from the current 30 minutes, said LTA. Additionally, passengers going from Defu station to Ang Mo Kio Central will shave 25 minutes off their journey, with travel time cut from the current 40 minutes to about 15 minutes.

Gamuda Berhad is also currently involved in the construction of Gali Batu Bus Depot while Wai Fong Construction is currently involved in the construction of two stations on the Jurong Region Line (JRL) as well as road tunnels between Victoria Street and Kampong Java Road for the North-South Corridor, LTA said.