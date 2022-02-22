Construction of Defu, Tampines North MRT stations on Cross Island Line to start in second quarter of 2022
SINGAPORE: Construction works for Defu and Tampines North stations on the upcoming Cross Island Line (CRL) are expected to start in the second quarter of this year, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday (Feb 22)
This comes after the LTA awarded two contracts worth a combined S$864 million for the design and construction of those stations.
Passenger service for CRL Phase 1 (CRL1) is expected to start in 2030.
DEFU STATION
The contract for the design and construction of Defu station and tunnels was awarded to Gamuda Berhad and Wai Fong Construction in a joint venture for S$467 million, LTA said in a press release.
Defu station will be located along Tampines Road between Defu Avenue 1 and Defu Avenue 2.
Once the new stations are operational, travel time from Defu station to Pasir Ris East is expected to be about 15 minutes, down from the current 30 minutes, said LTA. Additionally, passengers going from Defu station to Ang Mo Kio Central will shave 25 minutes off their journey, with travel time cut from the current 40 minutes to about 15 minutes.
Gamuda Berhad is also currently involved in the construction of Gali Batu Bus Depot while Wai Fong Construction is currently involved in the construction of two stations on the Jurong Region Line (JRL) as well as road tunnels between Victoria Street and Kampong Java Road for the North-South Corridor, LTA said.
TAMPINES NORTH STATION
The contract for the design and construction of Tampines North station and tunnels was awarded to China Communications Construction Company for S$397 million, LTA said.
Tampines North station will be located between Tampines Link and Tampines Ave 11.
Passengers going from Tampines North station to Ang Mo Kio will shave 30 minutes off their journey, with travel time cut from the current 50 minutes to about 20 minutes, while travel time from Tampines North Station to Loyang Industrial Area will be about 10 minutes, down from the current 40 minutes.
The company is also currently constructing a station along the JRL as well as the Johor Bahru - Singapore Rapid Transit System Link viaduct and tunnels, LTA said.
CONSTRUCTION WORKS
Excavation works at the construction areas are "expected to be challenging as the ground conditions comprise thick and soft layers of marine clay as well as a soil-like material comprising sandy and silty clay", LTA said.
"Safety measures will be taken when carrying out the earth retaining and stabilising structure and deep excavation works to ensure stability of the ground and surrounding structures.
"LTA and the contractors will monitor the works closely to ensure that they are carried out safely and minimise any inconvenience to stakeholders," LTA said.
CROSS ISLAND LINE PHASE 1
The CRL is Singapore’s eighth MRT line and it will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region.
The CRL will have almost half of its stations as interchanges with other rail lines.
CRL1 is 29km long and comprises 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill. This will serve residential and industrial areas in Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio and benefit more than 100,000 households, LTA said.
Studies on the details of subsequent CRL phases are ongoing, LTA added.