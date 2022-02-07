Construction of Pasir Ris East MRT station on Cross Island Line to start in Q2

SINGAPORE: Construction works for Pasir Ris East MRT station on the upcoming Cross Island Line (CRL) are expected to start in the second quarter of this year, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Feb 7).

Passenger service at the station is projected to start in 2030.

Once the new station is operational, travel time from Pasir Ris East station to Ang Mo Kio is expected to be about 25 minutes, down from the current 60 minutes, said LTA.

Passengers going from Pasir Ris East station to Bright Hill will shave 50 minutes off their journey, with travel time cut from the current 80 minutes to about 30 minutes.

CONSTRUCTION WORKS

The contract for the design and construction of Pasir Ris East station were awarded to Singapore Engineering & Construction and Sinohydro in a joint venture for S$363 million, said LTA.

Singapore Engineering & Construction previous projects included the construction of Tai Seng Facility Building which serves the Downtown Line and the widening of Keppel Viaduct. Sinohydro, a hydropower engineering and construction company, is currently constructing Napier and Marina South stations for the Thomson-East Coast Line.