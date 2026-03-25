Crow shooting resumes in 9 districts, starting with Yishun

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) has resumed crow shooting in Singapore, with operations beginning in Yishun on Tuesday (Mar 24).

Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat announced the planned resumption last month, citing a rise in crow-related feedback and crow attacks since Singapore stopped crow shooting in 2020.

Mr Chee said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that shooting operations commenced successfully in Yishun the day before.

“We will start in nine districts - Bishan, Jurong, Kranji, Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun - over the next few weeks, and progressively scale up operations to more areas,” he added.

“Crow shooting will complement our existing multi-pronged management efforts - including trapping, nest removal, and reducing food sources,” he said.