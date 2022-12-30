Stepped up patrols, more public education among measures to control New Year crowds at public housing estate sky gardens

SINGAPORE: Residents are taking steps to manage the crowds expected at some public housing estate sky gardens, ahead of year-end celebrations.

Among the measures are increased patrols and public education campaigns.

At SkyVille @ Dawson, residents know from past experience that long queues form and litter is strewn around when people gather there to ring in the new year with a view.

To prevent a repeat this time, about 40 volunteers will be on hand to manage the expected surge in visitors at the publicly accessible garden on New Year's Eve.

That is more than the usual pair of volunteers, who patrol the area daily from 10pm to midnight.

Ms Jerlyn Shi, member of the Dawson Residents’ Committee, said: “To (ensure) crowd control, we have Government agencies around to help out, like the police, and we have allocated one lift in each block to access the garden here.”