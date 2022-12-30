Stepped up patrols, more public education among measures to control New Year crowds at public housing estate sky gardens
At SkyVille@Dawson, about 40 volunteers will be on hand to manage the expected surge in visitors.
SINGAPORE: Residents are taking steps to manage the crowds expected at some public housing estate sky gardens, ahead of year-end celebrations.
Among the measures are increased patrols and public education campaigns.
At SkyVille @ Dawson, residents know from past experience that long queues form and litter is strewn around when people gather there to ring in the new year with a view.
To prevent a repeat this time, about 40 volunteers will be on hand to manage the expected surge in visitors at the publicly accessible garden on New Year's Eve.
That is more than the usual pair of volunteers, who patrol the area daily from 10pm to midnight.
Ms Jerlyn Shi, member of the Dawson Residents’ Committee, said: “To (ensure) crowd control, we have Government agencies around to help out, like the police, and we have allocated one lift in each block to access the garden here.”
Among the volunteers’ duties on Dec 31 is ushering celebrants to the specially allocated lifts, that will bypass levels residents stay on and go directly to the sky garden, said Ms Shi.
Cameras have also been installed to beef up security in the area.
Ms Shi said her team is looking at putting up more signs to remind people of visiting hours, and to be considerate.
Ms Joan Pereira, the Member of Parliament for the estate, said that such gardens are unique public spaces.
“They are situated very close to the living quarters of residents and any noise or disamenities can result in significant disturbance to residents. So we hope everybody can play a part in creating a happy, healthy and peaceful environment for everyone,” she said.
"A combination of educational campaigns and deterrent measures such as enforcement actions over time will be most effective in preventing such behaviour,” she added.
MEASURES AT OTHER SKY GARDENS
At Pinnacle@Duxton, visitors have to register and pay S$6 to access the sky garden on the 50th floor. One resident said this gives him peace of mind.
"It's an effective measure (that) will help. Normally on special occasions, you have a lot of people come up here,” said Mr Wally Ng, who was exercising at the garden.
Larger crowds are also expected at St George's Towers in Boon Keng. The estate comes under the Jalan Besar Town Council, which has put up notices to remind people to be considerate, especially at night.
Meanwhile, the Housing and Development Board said previously that it will study new ways to better design sky gardens in future. This is to ensure such issues can be avoided, while keeping these areas open and inclusive.