Crowds return to office areas as Singapore marks the end of work-from-home default

UPTICK IN BUSINESS FOR F&B, TRANSPORT

When CNA visited hawker centres in the CBD at lunchtime on Monday, several stalls had queues that stretched beyond 10 people. Small restaurants and cafes were also packed.

Some business owners told CNA that the lunchtime crowd was slightly busier than on an average Monday.

Even Indonesian restaurant Pagi Sore at Telok Ayer Street had to deal with a back-to-work crowd despite it not being open on Mondays.

When work-from-home was reinstated in September last year as the default arrangement for those who were able to work remotely, Mondays became what its chef Park Tan described as “dead town kind of days”.

They then decided to close every Monday due to manpower issues and because they “don’t know what to expect”, the 33-year-old added.

But on Monday, Mr Tan received a pleasant surprise. While debating whether he should block off his online delivery, since his physical restaurant was shut, his team received several orders for bento lunch sets.

“There were quite a handful of orders that came in before we closed the system. So we came to the restaurant just to fulfil the bento orders,” he said.

“The orders were going to different parts of the island, five to six different offices. It was a very good sign. It was a mix of excitement and relief after so many months of anxiety and stress.”

Mr Tan was “quite certain” there would be higher footfall tomorrow. After all, when his team was in the restaurant preparing the bento boxes on Monday afternoon, people walking by were already checking if they could dine in.

“But it’s a good sign to show that people are back in the CBD (central business district). At least no matter what, (the footfall) would be better than what it was (when work-from-home was the default arrangement),” he said.

“We can't take our customers' support for granted, so work-from-home default or not, we are grateful that they kept our stoves and hearts on fire, whichever ‘phase’ we are in.”

There is a “huge, startling difference” between the lunch crowds when work-from-home is the default and when it is not, Mr Tan added. When workers were previously allowed to return to the office, his restaurant was also full during lunchtime.

“During COVID, when it was work-from-home as default, it was quite pathetic. We’d only fill a handful of tables to half at most,” he said, adding that his restaurant can currently seat about 70 to 80 people, down from 120 pre-pandemic.

“You can go from zero to hero. The biggest fear is if (the rules are) going to restrict people from coming to eat. They’re not going to purposely come out here just to eat. But for us, being smack in the middle of the CBD, our business has always been the office crowd,” he said.

Taxi company ComfortDelGro also saw a “slight uptick” in passenger volume during Monday morning’s rush hour, said the company’s group chief for branding and communications Tammy Tan.

“The level seen today is still far short of what it was pre-COVID. With the easing of safe management measures, as well as the festive period, we expect demand to continue to climb slightly in the weeks ahead, barring unforeseen circumstances,” she added.

Grab has similarly seen a “steady increase” in demand for ride-hailing services since COVID-19 restrictions were eased in November and throughout the festive period, said a company spokesperson.

“We believe this elevated demand will continue as more people return to the workplace in the new year. Grab continues to uphold safety and hygiene standards so that our driver-partners and passengers are protected,” said the spokesperson.