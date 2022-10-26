Retail investors to take risk test before cryptocurrency trading as part of proposed rules by MAS

SINGAPORE: Retail investors in Singapore may have to go through a risk awareness assessment before being allowed to trade cryptocurrencies.

They will also not be able to use credit cards or any form of borrowing to trade cryptocurrencies.

These are among the measures proposed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to protect retail consumers, in one of two consultation papers published on Wednesday (Oct 26).

The Singapore central bank has repeatedly warned the public against investing in cryptocurrencies. Earlier this year, it prohibited cryptocurrency trading service providers from taking up public advertisements and engaging third parties like social media influencers.

Trading in cryptocurrencies, also known as digital payment tokens (DPTs), is “highly risky and not suitable for the general public”, the MAS reiterated in a media release on Wednesday. But it noted that as cryptocurrencies play a supporting role in the broader digital asset ecosystem, it “would not be feasible to ban them”.

“Therefore, to reduce the risk to consumers from speculative trading in cryptocurrencies, MAS will require that DPT service providers ensure proper business conduct and adequate risk disclosure,” it said.

The regulator, in its other consultation paper, also proposed new requirements around so-called stablecoins, which came under the spotlight after the collapse of TerraUSD sent shockwaves through the digital assets markets.

These include having secure reserve assets as backing and adequate disclosures.

REDUCING CONSUMER RISKS

The proposed rules to protect retail investors cover three main areas:

Consumer Access

DPT service providers will be required to provide relevant risk disclosures to allow retail customers to make informed decisions regarding cryptocurrency trading. A risk awareness assessment is also being proposed to ensure that retail customers have sufficient knowledge of the risks involved.

MAS noted that a number of industry players are supportive of some form of retail investor assessment and have expressed interest to work together to develop a common assessment template. Having a common template would facilitate consistency and robustness across the industry, it added.

In addition, DPT service providers will not be allowed to offer any monetary or non-monetary incentives to retail customers upon sign-up, or to any person to encourage referrals of its service.

They must also disallow the use of credit facilities and leverage by retail consumers for cryptocurrency trading.

Business Conduct

DPT service providers will be required to implement proper segregation of customers’ assets from its own assets.

MAS said the recent failure of several firms in the industry underscores the importance of DPT service providers having effective and robust arrangements for the identification and segregation of customers’ assets.

“In addition to minimising the risk of loss or misuse of customers’ assets during the ordinary course of business, these arrangements facilitate the return of customers’ assets in the event of … insolvency,” it wrote in the consultation paper.

Firms will also have to mitigate any potential conflicts of interest which arise from the multiple roles they perform, and establish processes for complaints handling.

Technology Risks

Similar to other financial institutions such as banks, DPT service providers will be required to maintain high availability and recoverability of their critical systems.