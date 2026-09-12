Police warn of rise in unauthorised cryptocurrency account access through compromised emails

SINGAPORE: The police have warned of a recent trend involving the unauthorised access of cryptocurrency accounts through compromised email accounts.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Saturday (Sep 12) that it has observed an increase in such cases since mid-August.

Investigations found that several of the affected email accounts previously appeared in data breaches on other platforms, suggesting that the victims' credentials may have been exposed.

“Perpetrators may have exploited this by using the compromised email credentials to access victims’ cryptocurrency accounts, taking advantage of victims who reused the same passwords across multiple online services,” SPF said in a news release.

In such cases, scammers might have searched the victims' email accounts to identify the cryptocurrency platforms or exchanges they used.

They may also create inbox rules to automatically archive, forward or delete emails from cryptocurrency exchanges to avoid detection.

The scammers can then initiate password reset requests for the cryptocurrency accounts and intercept password reset links, one-time passwords or verification emails sent to the victims.

Police also warned that credentials obtained through previous data breaches could be used to gain access to cryptocurrency accounts if victims had reused the same passwords across multiple online services.