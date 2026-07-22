Senior management of critical information infrastructure owners 'directly accountable' for cybersecurity

SINGAPORE: Senior management of critical information infrastructure owners will be held "directly accountable for cyber-resilience" under an updated code of practice, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo on Wednesday (Jul 22).

Critical information infrastructure refers to computer systems directly involved in providing essential services. These sectors are energy, water, banking and finance, healthcare, transport, infocomm, media, security and emergency services, and government.

Speaking at the Operational Technology Cybersecurity Expert Panel forum, Mrs Teo said those who own critical information infrastructure will be expected to detect, respond and recover from cyberattacks.

“It reflects a fundamental shift from relying on perimeter defences to actively defending against threats. Boards and senior management will be held directly accountable for cyber resilience,” she added.

Leaders at every level must have the cybersecurity knowledge needed to govern and manage cyber risks, she added.

This starts with having clear oversight of their critical assets and putting continuous monitoring in place, said Mrs Teo. “After all, you cannot defend assets you did not see and you cannot recover assets you did not know you have.”

With owners of critical information infrastructure increasingly adopting cloud technologies, they must extend “locking down” to cloud environments and raise their security baseline, said the minister.