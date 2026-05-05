CSA tasks critical information infrastructure leaders to review cyber risks due to AI-enabled threats

SINGAPORE: The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) has written to boards and senior leadership of all Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) owners to review their cybersecurity in light of AI-enabled threats.

Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How said in parliament on Tuesday (May 5) that the letter from CSA sets out clear expectations on what the review should include.

He was responding to questions from MPs on AI cyberattacks and how organisations are being fortified against such attacks.

"This is not an issue that should be delegated to IT teams alone," said Mr Tan.

"It demands leadership attention at the highest levels, including board members and chief executives. This applies whether an organisation runs information technology, operational technology, or both types of systems.

"The priority is to get the fundamentals right, and do so quickly."

CII are computer systems directly involved in the provision of essential services. The CII sectors are: energy, water, banking and finance, healthcare, transport, infocomm, media, security and emergency services, and government.