CTC Travel warns of impersonation scams offering discounted holiday packages to seniors

SINGAPORE: CTC Travel, or Commonwealth Travel Service Corporation, has warned of scam posts impersonating the travel agency to promote discounted holiday packages targeting seniors.

In a Facebook advisory on Wednesday (Nov 4), CTC Travel said it had received reports of scammers using its name and images to advertise 20 all-inclusive travel packages for seniors at discounted prices.

"Please be aware of scammers using our brand name and images to promote fake travel packages for seniors," the agency said.

"This is not a promotion by CTC Travel Singapore. We do not have any such senior travel package offer at this time."

A screenshot accompanying the advisory showed a fraudulent Facebook post by an account named "Local Online Service - 1", which claimed that CTC Travel would offer 20 discounted all-inclusive holiday packages for people aged 50 and above from October 2026.

CTC Travel urged the public not to click on suspicious links, respond to such messages or disclose personal or payment information.

It also stressed that all official promotions and offers would be published only through its official Facebook account.

“If you receive a suspicious message or are unsure whether an offer is genuine, please reach out to us directly for verification,” the agency said.

CNA has contacted CTC Travel for more information.