Motorcyclist, 14-year-old pillion rider taken to hospital after accident on CTE
Screengrabs of a video sent to CNA showing a damaged red car and an ambulance at the accident site along CTE.

Afifah Darke
25 Oct 2021 11:03AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 11:04AM)
SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist and his 14-year-old pillion rider were taken to the hospital after an accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Sunday (Oct 24). 

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on the CTE towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) before Braddell Road at around 1pm. 

The accident involved three cars and a motorcycle. The 42-year-old motorcyclist and the 14-year-old girl were conscious when they were taken to hospital, said SPF. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said one person was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and the other was taken to Kandang Kerbau Hospital (KKH). 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Video footage of the accident shows a red car with a crumpled bonnet, as well as debris scattered on the road.

A police car, an SCDF ambulance, and a tow truck were also seen at the site of the accident. 

Source: CNA/ad

