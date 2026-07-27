Man, 30, dies in CTE crash involving car and lorry
The lorry driver, his passenger, and a worker who was carrying out road works nearby were taken to hospital.
SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man was killed after an accident involving a car and a lorry on the CTE on Monday (Jul 27) morning.
The police were alerted to the accident along the CTE towards SLE at about 4.45am, and the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.
The 37-year-old male lorry driver, his 38-year-old passenger, and a 24-year-old worker who was carrying out road works nearby, were taken to hospital conscious.
Investigations are ongoing, the police said on Monday.
Photos circulating online showed a badly damaged car in the middle of the expressway, with debris and skid marks strewn across several lanes.
The crash also caused major traffic disruption.
The Land Transport Authority posted on X at 4.50am that there was an accident on the CTE towards SLE after Merchant Road, advising motorists to avoid lanes one to four.
In an update at about 7am, it said that there was congestion till Merchant Road, and advised motorists to continue to avoid those lanes.