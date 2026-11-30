CTi News is the news division of the Chung Ti’en Television (CTi TV) network, one of the best-known names in Taiwan’s media industry. The division is no stranger to controversy: its reporting has previously sparked criticism, protests, and censure – including, most significantly, the loss of its Taiwan broadcasting license six years ago.

In May 2025, Li Chih-te, the director of the now-defunct Asia Fact Check Lab, stated at a face-checking summit that CTi News’ content had grown more radical since becoming online-only. The channel was also cited twice by the Taiwan FactCheck Center, a Taiwanese fact-checking nonprofit, for inaccurate reporting that same year.

The loss of their Taiwan broadcasting licence does not extend to Singapore, where CTi content is available on subscription-based TV services, as well as on YouTube and the CTi News website. Both its news and entertainment programmes are carried here by the 24-hour TV channel CTi Asia – with news content making up the bulk of programming by airtime.

The fabricated CBC interview is not an isolated incident.

An AI-assisted analysis of 370 videos published on five CTi YouTube channels between November 2025 and September 2026 found that half of them – 186 videos – contained at least one false, misleading, or unsubstantiated claim about Singapore, its Prime Minister, or both. This figure includes videos which were repackaged or posted more than once.

Many of these videos contained factual errors and recycled unsubstantiated, or outright false, claims which previously circulated on mainland Chinese social media, like the Canadian “interview” example. Others started from a factual kernel but went on to distort real events and developments by taking them out of context, or layering in spurious details, allegations, and causal links.

CNA Verify has reached out to CTi,but has yet to receive a reply after more than three weeks.

Political scientist Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS), described CTi News as one player – albeit an “especially controversial” one – in a wider “ecosystem” which enables falsehoods to gain more traction than they otherwise might.

“By amplifying and extending false narratives commonly found on PRC social media and sometimes mainstream media and appearing like a separate, Taiwanese source, CTi News makes those narratives appear more credible and believable than they actually are,” he told CNA Verify.

For this investigation, CNA Verify focused on the videos’ “visual surfaces”, including titles, thumbnail images, and chyrons – large, on-screen text captions – as well as presentation aids like bulletin boards that were used during broadcasts. These “surfaces” were where the problematic claims appeared most persistently, sometimes lingering on screen for minutes at a time. While the claims were also repeated by CTi News presenters and panelists in some instances, these were easier for a casual viewer to miss, compared to their prominence in the visual layers.

Associate Professor Austin Wang from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who researches US-China-Taiwan relations, cognitive warfare and misinformation, said such text used in videos has a “very strong anchoring effect” on viewers.

“Thumbnails are often the reason people choose to click and watch a video in the first place – so they tend to already believe what the headline says,” he said.

Assoc Prof Wang added that people tend to look for shorter clips instead of watching an entire video in full. “In those short versions, the evidence provided is likely to be biased towards whatever appeared on the thumbnail or the headline,” he said.

“So, people’s worldview keeps being reinforced by the framing provided by that media.”

CTi News puts out a sea of content, churning out hundreds of videos daily across these five YouTube channels combined. The 186 problematic videos CNA Verify identified have garnered millions of views.