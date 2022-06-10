Largest cultivated chicken meat facility in Asia breaks ground in Singapore

On Friday, guests were each served one stick of cultivated chicken satay with pineapple salsa and a cultivated chicken bite, or nugget, with Hainanese curry rice.

Each dish was concocted by Singapore hawkers: The satay by Mr Paul Liew of Keng Eng Kee Seafood, and the Hainanese curry rice by Mr Loo Kia Chee of Loo's Hainanese Curry Rice. They were also served in pop-ups at Keng Eng Kee and Loo's Hainanese Curry Rice earlier this year.

When this reporter tried them, the meat tasted very much like the chicken we are used to, but the texture was just slightly different.

The chicken bite was first launched by GOOD Meat in 2020, and two dishes made with the chicken nugget were sold at private members’ club 1880 at S$23. Eat Just previously said it costs about US$50 to produce one chicken nugget.

Mr Tetrick told journalists that it is currently providing the meat to restaurant and hawker collaborators below cost.

When asked about the future cost of the meat and how much more economical it could be with mass production, Mr Tetrick said that their goal is to be at a comparable cost with conventional chicken.

"To do that, we need to make it in much larger vessels. We need to get the cost of the nutrients and the cells way down, we need to get the density of the cells way up," he said.

"So today, even when we're making tens of thousands of pounds here, which will be a significant ... cost reduction, it's still far off from where we need to go."