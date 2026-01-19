Cuppage Terrace up for sale, shophouse cluster within Orchard Road valued at S$250 million

SINGAPORE: Cuppage Terrace, an enclave of 17 adjoining Peranakan conservation shophouses, has been put up for sale through an expression of interest exercise, its marketing agent CBRE said on Monday (Jan 19).

It is located next to The Centrepoint shopping centre, which was put up for collective sale at a guide price of S$418 million two weeks ago.

Valued at S$250 million (around US$195 million) as of 2025, Cuppage Terrace sits on a land area of 28,986 sq ft and offers about 50,891 sq ft of total floor area including the outdoor refreshment areas.

The property also commands an 85m road frontage along Cuppage Road and is located near Orchard Road and Somerset MRT stations, in the midst of the Orchard Road shopping belt.

Cuppage Terrace has about 62 years remaining on its 99-year lease and is zoned for commercial use by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

The ground floor of the row of shophouses is now fully leased to food-and-beverage businesses, with the outdoor refreshment areas spanning more than 12,000 sq ft.

Foreigners are eligible to purchase, with no Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty or Seller's Stamp Duty imposed on the transaction, CBRE said in a press release.

Mr Clement Lee, its executive director of capital markets, said that the real estate firm is anticipating "robust interest" from a diverse spectrum of domestic and international capital since it is the first time in more than 20 years that the venue is "finally on the market".

He believes that it is set be one of Singapore's largest conservation shophouse offerings.

"This is critical because large, contiguous shophouse portfolios are exceptionally rare and almost never remain long on the market."