New Curiosity Credits could help self-help groups offer more enrichment programmes for niche interests

SPARKING NEW INTERESTS

Organisations that run enrichment programmes said the credits could help expose more youths to activities they might otherwise not have the opportunity to try, such as robotics and sailing.



Coding school The Lab hopes to offer its classes under the new initiative after previously partnering with the CDAC.



Its co-founder Adelene Fong said the goal is to spark youths' curiosity and encourage them to continue learning independently, with many of the coding platforms used in class being open source and freely accessible.



“What we really want to do is to make sure we trigger their interest,” she added.



“Most of our classes, the platform that we choose, especially for the older kids, are open source. It's technically free. So they can go beyond just attending this class … they can go home and just try it out.”



Ms Fong said some life skills, such as logical thinking, cannot be developed in traditional classroom settings or learned from textbooks.



The School of Robotics is also keen to come on board.



Its past programmes with SINDA showed that even youths with little initial interest in coding later discovered a passion for robotics.



“They were very fascinated about what robotics is capable of,” said School of Robotics CEO Stephen Zhuo.



“So especially when they build a project through their imagination and make it alive, (that) would actually interest them.”



Beyond technology, the credits could also lower barriers to trying sports such as sailing, where introductory courses can be costly.



The Singapore Sailing Federation said there is strong interest in its introductory courses and is exploring using the scheme to allow more youths to experience the sport.



“This is a chance for a lot of our children to experience the open waters. Some of them, after they spend an hour or two with us, want to continue learning how to sail,” said its CEO Leslie Tan.



“I would be happy to work with any organisation that wants to give children who may not otherwise get a chance to try and see what it's like to go out and enjoy the open waters.”