2 men arrested for evading more than S$400,000 in duty and GST; 4,150 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized

SINGAPORE: Two men were arrested last week after they were caught with 4,150 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, Singapore Customs said on Monday (May 8).

The duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded on the cigarettes amounted to S$444,216 (US$335,150).

The two men, aged 19 and 26, were arrested in the course of two operations in Tuas on May 3. Both men are Singaporeans.

Singapore Customs said its officers in the Tuas Bay Close area saw a man opening the side compartment of a van.

The vehicle appeared to contain "black squarish objects", added the agency.

Following a check, the officers uncovered 2,072 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the van and arrested the man. A second man subsequently seen approaching the van was also arrested.