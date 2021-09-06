More than 6,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized in Woodlands, 5 arrested

SINGAPORE: Five people were arrested and more than 6,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by the Singapore Customs at an industrial building in Woodlands Industrial Park.

The agency said on Monday (Sep 6) that the duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$516,490 and S$41,430 respectively.

On Sep 2, Singapore Customs officers observed boxes being transferred into a Singapore-registered box truck at the loading and unloading bay of the industrial building.

"Suspecting that the boxes contained duty-unpaid cigarettes, officers moved in to check and found 1,120 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in the truck," said Singapore Customs.

Three Singaporean men and a Malaysian woman were arrested.

Checks on a nearby Singapore-registered box truck then uncovered another 4,928 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The fifth person arrested in the operation was the driver of a Malaysian-registered lorry. The truck was suspected to have been used to deliver the cigarettes to the industrial building.

"He was arrested at the Tuas Checkpoint when he attempted to leave Singapore," said the agency.