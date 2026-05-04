Cyber talent harder to find as AI reshapes threat landscape
Experts say new AI models could help both attackers and defenders, but organisations must adapt quickly and build the right talent to keep pace.
SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence is changing the game for cybersecurity professionals, speeding up cyberattacks even as defenders race to keep up, said industry players.
Organisations are under pressure to respond faster while building up expertise to use AI effectively, they told CNA on the sidelines of the DEF CON hacking conference – one of the world’s largest cybersecurity gatherings – in Singapore last week.
This comes as the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) warned last month that the latest AI models can cut the time needed to identify vulnerabilities and engineer exploits from months to hours, potentially giving threat actors an edge.
AI ACCELERATING CYBER OPERATIONS
Dr Adrian Tang, group director of the Digital Defence Hub at the Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies (CSIT) – a unit under Singapore’s Ministry of Defence – said AI is fundamentally changing the pace of cyber operations.
He added that newer AI models are able to chain vulnerabilities together into potential exploits more quickly, further accelerating attacks.
As a result, defenders now need to respond much faster, especially when it comes to patching vulnerabilities and closing security gaps.
The technology is also taking on more manual and repetitive work that once consumed analysts’ time.
This allows human experts to focus on higher-level tasks such as analysis and decision-making, where judgment and intuition remain critical, Dr Tang said.
At CSIT, AI tools are already being used to speed up processes like malware analysis, reducing work that used to take hours to minutes or even seconds.
But beyond speed, Dr Tang said the real challenge is how well organisations can adopt and scale the use of AI.
“The question is not about whether we will use AI in cyber. The question would really be about who can master AI more, faster and at scale.”
He added that AI is a “force multiplier” for both attackers and defenders, and success will depend on how quickly teams can build up expertise and apply it effectively.
TALENTS WITH AN “INTERSECTION” OF SKILLS
Mr Goh Eng Choon, president of cyber at ST Engineering, said the industry continues to face a shortage of talent.
He added that the nature of cybersecurity work, which involves dealing with constant and evolving threats, can be exhausting, contributing to fatigue and attrition in the sector.
AI, particularly more advanced forms like agentic AI – which can operate with greater autonomy – can help ease that burden, he noted.
But even as AI helps make the work more manageable, industry players said the shortage of skilled professionals remains a key constraint.
Mr Yeo Lip Khoon, who heads the Home Team Science and Technology Agency’s (HTX) xCybersecurity department, said the biggest issue now lies in finding people who can operate at the intersection of AI and cybersecurity.
While finding good talent to work in AI remains difficult, the government agency is having an easier time finding cybersecurity talent after starting the search a while ago.
“But what will be a challenge now, and what we plan to tackle going forward, is finding talents that have an intersection of both skills.”
NURTURING THE NEXT GENERATION
To do this, agencies and industry players are looking to strengthen Singapore’s talent pipeline and bring communities together.
HTX partnered with DEF CON to bring the conference to Singapore for the first time, as part of efforts to grow the country’s cybersecurity ecosystem and develop talent.
Such platforms also allow participants to learn, test systems and exchange ideas, Mr Yeo said.
At the event, participants took part in hands-on challenges simulating cyberattacks on real-world systems, including those in sectors such as maritime and transport.
Mr Yeo said these sectors reflect critical areas where Singapore’s cybersecurity capabilities need to keep pace, especially as the country continues to position itself as a global transport hub.
At the same time, the fundamentals of cybersecurity remain unchanged, even as new technologies emerge, he added.
Curiosity, adaptability and the ability to learn quickly remain critical, particularly as professionals navigate how best to use AI.
Mr Yeo added: “Ultimately, I think in the war between cyber security threats, the part about human creativity and human ingenuity will always be critical.”