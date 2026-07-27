AI cyberattacks mean we can't defend ourselves the same way as before: Singapore's founding cybersecurity chief

SINGAPORE: A burglary is happening in your home right now. You can’t see the intruders – you don’t know who they are, how they got in, what they have taken and how many of them lie in wait.

You realise something is wrong when the front door, which you locked when you left, is mysteriously unlatched when you return. You aren’t sure how long it’s been open.

You look for signs of a mess or forced entry so you know which rooms the intruders went into and what they sought. But they are skilled – they cleaned up after themselves, and there is almost no trace.

You install a new lock, thinking this will fix the problem. The next day, your home is broken into again.

You need to alert your neighbours so you can take steps to secure the whole building. But once you make this incident public, the intruders will know you’re on to them and take more evasive action.

What do you do next?

Raise these stakes to a national level, with repercussions for Singapore’s security, economy and way of life, and you have a sense of the decisions that Mr David Koh has weighed as founding chief of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA).

With artificial intelligence, it fundamentally changes the parameters of this “cat-and-mouse game”, Mr Koh told CNA in an exclusive interview after his retirement.

The 61-year-old stepped down in July after 42 years of public service, with the last 11 years at the helm of Singapore’s first cybersecurity agency.

Most cyberattacks that CSA investigates are not technologically sophisticated, but happen through human error, carelessness or social engineering, said Mr Koh.

Singapore has not yet been the target of an AI-enabled cyberattack, he said. But the country’s cyberdefenders must grapple with the impact of the technology.

Cyberattacks today are “handcrafted” and require human innovation, imagination and technical competence to exploit vulnerabilities.

“All of this is held together by a handful of people with the skillsets to do this. Skillsets are rare, hard to come by. So consequently, the amount of damage that these people can do is limited by how hard they work,” said Mr Koh.

AI can automate the process of identifying and stringing together cyber vulnerabilities – a weak hinge here, a loose lock there – to open a door.

This could shorten the time taken to construct cyberattacks from weeks and days, to hours and even minutes, amplifying their speed and scale, he said.

AI can also potentially widen the field of targets by disrupting “security by obscurity”.

Given the time and effort needed to construct a cyberattack, perpetrators typically maximise their “return on investment” by developing attacks that can be replicated on as many targets as possible, said Mr Koh.

This leads them to focus on attacking computer systems that are widely used, while older or proprietary systems fly under the radar by virtue of their rarity.