Authorities investigating cybersecurity incident at firm involved in MRT and NEWater projects

SINGAPORE: Authorities are investigating a cybersecurity incident involving Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co (Singapore), a contractor involved in works on the Jurong Region Line and Changi NEWater Factory 3.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) told CNA on Monday (Apr 27) that as a precautionary measure, it has temporarily suspended the company’s access to its digital systems.

“There is no impact to the ongoing construction of the MRT line,” said LTA, without elaborating on the nature of the data involved.

Nevertheless, LTA said it has reported the incident "to the police and relevant regulatory authorities".

National water agency PUB said separately that no sensitive data on Changi NEWater Factory 3 was impacted.

“The data that was compromised consisted of project tender documents, which are publicly available on the government procurement portal GeBIZ,” PUB said, adding that Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co (Singapore) has no access to the water agency’s digital systems.

LTA and PUB confirmed the cybersecurity incident after CNA received a tip-off about internal company data being exposed. Screenshots sent to CNA showed computer folders purportedly containing files about financial information such as cashflow and payments. Questions from CNA to the anonymous sender went unanswered.

Responding to CNA's queries, Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co (Singapore) said on Monday that it recently identified a cybersecurity incident within the company.

“We have taken immediate steps to contain the situation and are engaging an external cybersecurity specialist to support our investigation,” it said, adding that law enforcement authorities are investigating the case.

“While their investigation is ongoing, we will not be taking a formal position or providing any further comments at this time.”

The project involving Jurong Region Line, Singapore’s seventh MRT line, comprises work to design and construct Choa Chu Kang, Choa Chu Kang West and Tengah stations.

The contract, awarded in 2019, is valued at S$465.1 million.

Changi NEWater Factory 3 will take treated water from the Changi Water Reclamation Plant to produce NEWater.

The S$205 million contract was awarded in November 2025 to Sanli M&E Engineering, which formed a joint venture with Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co (Singapore) to collaborate on the project.

Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co (Singapore) specialises in rail transit and underground space construction.

According to its website, it has completed major civil contracts for LTA, PUB and Marina Bay Sands.