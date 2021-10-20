Transport workers' union calls for more enforcement against errant cyclists in bus lanes

Under recommendations submitted by a panel, motorists are advised to provide at least 1.5m of safety distance when overtaking cyclists. NTWU said this was a "useful reminder" and already included in the training for bus captains.

"However, with the average width of buses at 2.5m, and the minimum width of our roads at 3m, buses will need to encroach onto the next lane to overtake cyclists" while observing the recommended safety distance, said the union.

"As it is common for buses to have to overtake the same peloton of cyclists multiple times, the repeated overtaking and encroachment into the adjacent lane will increase the risks of road traffic accidents happening, particularly during peak hours."

Cyclists are "one of the most vulnerable" road users, and bus captains have given feedback that they were seeing more cyclists on the roads since the COVID-19 pandemic, said NTWU.

The union cited Traffic Police statistics identifying 572 traffic accidents involving bicycles last year, a 25 per cent increase from the 459 accidents in 2019.

It called on cyclists to avoid using bus lanes during operational hours when traffic is heavy, "for their own safety".

NTWU also asked them to refrain from cycling on bus lanes in groups, as this made it more difficult for bus captains to overtake the cyclists.