Cyclists fined for first time since new group size rule introduced

SINGAPORE: Twenty-six cyclists were fined S$150 (US$110) each for breaking a rule on the size of cycling groups on roads, the first time fines have been handed out since the introduction of the new rule at the start of 2022.

The errant cyclists were caught during an enforcement operation conducted by officers from the traffic police and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) between Jun 24 and Jul 8, said the police and LTA on Friday (Jul 14).

Cyclists on roads in Singapore must keep to groups of no more than five bicycles in length. They have to ride in single file on single-lane roads and in bus lanes during the stipulated hours.

On roads with two or more lanes, they can cycle two abreast, in groups of up to 10.

Those who break the rules can be fined S$150. Groups are advised to keep two lamp-posts, or about 30m, apart from each other.

On Tuesday, a video of a group of cyclists riding on the extreme left lane along Seletar Aerospace Drive was posted on the ROADS.sg Facebook page.

The video later shows them gathered on a footpath at a traffic junction with several officers from the traffic police and LTA, who were part of the enforcement operation.