Retail developments near MRT stations now eligible for funds to build end-of-trip facilities supporting cyclists

SINGAPORE: Retail developments within 400m of MRT stations will now qualify for grants to build facilities benefitting commuters who walk or cycle, the Land Transport Authority on Thursday (May 5).

The Active Commute Grant currently covers offices, business parks and light or general industrial developments. Fourteen such developments have received the grant so far.

The Active Commute Grant was introduced in 2017 "to encourage developers to provide end-of-trip facilities for those who adopt active commutes in support of our Walk Cycle Ride vision", said LTA.

Developers can submit claims for end-of-trip facilities such as lockers, bicycle parking facilities and other bicycle-related facilities such as repair stations.

Retail developments will not be able to claim for the construction of showers and/or sanitary facilities.

"When we have these end-of-trip facilities, it makes it easier for active mobility users (such as cyclists) to park and access their active mobility devices, and even freshen up after their journeys.

"For those who choose to use active mobility modes of transport to complete their journeys, the process becomes more seamless, convenient and comfortable," LTA said.

Cycling paths islandwide will also be expanded to around 1,300km by 2030 under the Islandwide Cycling Network programme.

The "amenities are also key in encouraging active commutes", said LTA.

The reimbursement limit for the grant remains unchanged, with LTA co-funding "up to 80 per cent of the construction cost for end-of-trip amenities and up to a maximum of S$80,000 per development," it said.

Applications for the Active Commute Grant are open from May 5, 2022 to Jun 30, 2023.