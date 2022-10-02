14.5km of cycling paths completed in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan and Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE: Residents in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan and Toa Payoh can now cycle more conveniently between and within their towns with the completion of 14.5km of new cycling paths.

In a media release on Saturday (Oct 1), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) gave an update on the ongoing development of cycling paths in Singapore.

Seven kilometres of cycling paths have been added in Ang Mo Kio, expanding on the existing 4km, LTA said.

"The new paths will provide stronger first-and-last-mile connectivity to Mayflower and Lentor MRT stations."

The wider cycling path network also provides easy access to amenities in the area such as town centres, hawker centres and parks, as well as schools including Ang Mo Kio Primary and Secondary, Townsville Primary and Pathlight Schools.

LTA noted that creating space for new infrastructure in mature towns may require more extensive works. The authority added that it worked closely with other agencies and organisations to repurpose road space along Ang Mo Kio Street 22 and 43.

"In particular, two lanes along Ang Mo Kio Street 43 were converted to new cycling paths to provide a safer and more comfortable experience for walking and cycling. Such measures help us create a more inclusive land transport system, that benefits pedestrians, cyclists, and the community."

Works are still ongoing for another 16km of cycling paths, slated for completion in 2026. These paths will cover most main roads in Ang Mo Kio town, the new Linear Park running along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 and within Ang Mo Kio Town Garden East, which will connect the park to Ang Mo Kio MRT station.

Barrier-free access to the park will also be provided for seamless connectivity. When implemented, the total network of cycling paths for Ang Mo Kio Town will span 27km, LTA said.