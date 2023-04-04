Want to start cycling to work? 6 basic tips every amateur cyclist needs to know

SINGAPORE: In February, the Land Transport Authority announced a “Friendly Streets” initiative that aims to transform neighbourhoods into more pleasant spaces for pedestrians and cyclists.

This initiative, together with an increase in cycling paths over the past few years, convinced me to attempt to cycle to work – a feat I've always wanted to try, despite being an amateur cyclist who doesn't even own a bike.

Forget recommendations for bicycles or backpacks. Here are the most basic must-knows – with added advice from more seasoned cyclists who cycle to work regularly – to help anyone mentally prepare for the ride.

1. FAMILIARISE YOURSELF WITH YOUR ROUTE – IN PERSON

Whether you plan to use the park connectors, pavements or roads, never rely solely on navigation apps to do a recce. You might get a rough gauge of the time it would take, but apps don’t take into account the unpredictability of human traffic.

My route took me past school zones and MRT stations, which meant I would need to slow down for pedestrians and be more alert if I was on walking paths during peak periods.

Mrs Jhoi Tan, who has been cycling to work over the last year since she started returning to the office on a more regular basis, used to notice several cyclists along the same route as her bus.

That was when the 45-year-old, who is part of local cycling Facebook group West Coast Riders, realised cycling to work was possible. She initially rented a bicycle from a bike-sharing app to try out her route on a weekend.

“I wanted to try how long it would take me, if there are a lot of potholes or if there is heavy pedestrian traffic. You will also know which side of the road to ride that will be more time-efficient,” she said.

It's also normal to be nervous when one first starts cycling to work. I, for one, hemmed and hawed for two days before embarking on my first ride.

But rather than cycle to work, I chose to start by cycling back home from work instead. The return trip removes the pressure of getting to the office on time, while familiarising yourself with the same route on a weekday.