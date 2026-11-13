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24-year-old cyclist dies in Changi accident involving tipper truck
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Singapore

24-year-old cyclist dies in Changi accident involving tipper truck

There were at least three accidents involving cyclists in Singapore’s eastern region in less than two days this week. 

24-year-old cyclist dies in Changi accident involving tipper truck

A 24-year-old cyclist died on Nov 12, 2026, after an accident along Tanah Merah Coast Road. (Image: Google Maps)

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13 Nov 2026 10:20AM
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SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old cyclist was killed in an accident in Changi on Thursday (Nov 12), marking at least three accidents involving cyclists in Singapore’s eastern region in less than two days.

In response to CNA’s query, the police said they were alerted at about 8am on Thursday to an accident involving a tipper truck and a bicycle along Tanah Merah Coast Road.

“A 24-year-old male cyclist was pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force) paramedic,” they said.

The truck’s 38-year-old driver is assisting with investigations.

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The death follows another fatal accident involving a 37-year-old female cyclist and a tipper truck on Wednesday at the junction of Amber Road and Amber Gardens.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic, the police told CNA.

“A 47-year-old male tipper truck driver is arrested for driving without reasonable consideration causing death,” they said, adding that investigations were ongoing.

Earlier that day, another cyclist was involved in an accident with a taxi at the junction of Kaki Bukit Avenue 2 and Eunos Link.

The 52-year-old man was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital, and the 64-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with police investigations. 

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Source: CNA/rl(rj)

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cyclist accident Changi
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