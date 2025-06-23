Safety protocols adhered to in incident involving cyclist hit by bullet near Nee Soon range: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Monday (Jun 23) said that investigations into an incident involving a cyclist who suffered a gunshot wound near the Nee Soon 500m Range showed that all relevant training directives, safety protocols and control measures were adhered to during the live-firing activity.

MINDEF said in a press release that the weapons, ammunition, shooting positions and target placements complied with the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) stipulated guidelines.

"The Nee Soon 500m Range was designed and built in accordance to international range safety standards and certified for the firing of weapons such as general-purpose machine guns and sniper rifles," said MINDEF.

"Targets can be placed up to a maximum distance of 500m from the firing point during such training."

MINDEF also said that the range has been maintained and recertified regularly to be safe for operations.

"Beyond the stop butt of the range, the restricted area provides a needed safety buffer catering to scenarios such as ammunition ricochet," MINDEF added.

"This safety buffer was determined through trials and trajectory simulations matching the live-firing activities at the range."

Clear and visible signs warning the public to avoid the restricted area for live-firing were also in place at various entry points leading to the area around the range.