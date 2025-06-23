Safety protocols adhered to in incident involving cyclist hit by bullet near Nee Soon range: MINDEF
The 500m range was certified for the firing of machine guns and sniper rifles.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) on Monday (Jun 23) said that investigations into an incident involving a cyclist who suffered a gunshot wound near the Nee Soon 500m Range showed that all relevant training directives, safety protocols and control measures were adhered to during the live-firing activity.
MINDEF said in a press release that the weapons, ammunition, shooting positions and target placements complied with the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) stipulated guidelines.
"The Nee Soon 500m Range was designed and built in accordance to international range safety standards and certified for the firing of weapons such as general-purpose machine guns and sniper rifles," said MINDEF.
"Targets can be placed up to a maximum distance of 500m from the firing point during such training."
MINDEF also said that the range has been maintained and recertified regularly to be safe for operations.
"Beyond the stop butt of the range, the restricted area provides a needed safety buffer catering to scenarios such as ammunition ricochet," MINDEF added.
"This safety buffer was determined through trials and trajectory simulations matching the live-firing activities at the range."
Clear and visible signs warning the public to avoid the restricted area for live-firing were also in place at various entry points leading to the area around the range.
THE INCIDENT
A 42-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound on Jun 15 while cycling in a restricted forested area near the range, where the SAF was conducting a live-firing activity.
At the time of the incident, an authorised live-firing activity was being conducted by the SAF at the range, about 2.3km away, MINDEF said.
The man admitted himself to National University Hospital's (NUH) emergency department at 1pm on Jun 15.
According to NUH, the man did not report that he had been shot during triage and initial clinical assessment.
NUH also said that there were no overt signs to indicate a firearm-related injury based on the patient’s account and the circumstances surrounding his admission.
However, the hospital said that the police were notified immediately once the cause of the external wound was "definitively determined".
The man was cycling with friends at around 11.40am when the incident happened. The police previously said NUH alerted them to the case at about 11.55pm the same day.
The police have confirmed that the cyclist involved in the incident is under investigation for the offence of wilful trespass, and investigations are ongoing.
"The SAF maintains a robust safety framework to ensure the safe conduct of live-firing activities, and will continue to work with NParks to ensure safety measures and public warnings regarding restricted areas remain in place," said MINDEF.
"MINDEF seeks the public’s cooperation in staying out of restricted areas for live-firing for their own safety."
MINDEF also reminded the public that trespassing into such areas is also a violation under the Military Manoeuvres Act.
The Nee Soon 500m Range will resume operation with immediate effect, it added. The next scheduled live firing activity there will take place on Jun 26.