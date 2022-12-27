'I don't want negative thoughts': Singaporean sets record by cycling 7,400km across 15 countries

SINGAPORE: After completing multiple long-distance cycling trips and triathlons around the world, Mr Lawrence Loh found himself sweating for another reason altogether – the COVID-19 pandemic.

Years of being a sportsman and retailer merchandiser went out of the window when global travel restrictions kicked in.

Instead of putting on his bike helmet, Mr Loh began strapping on an N95 mask for his new job as a swabber. He also swapped his cycling jersey and tights for a full-body protective gown, two layers of gloves and a face shield.

The protective gear made him sweat from his head all the way to his feet, the 37-year-old said during an interview with CNA earlier this month.

But two years of being at the frontline of the pandemic was more than enough for the avid outdoorsman. When the land borders to Malaysia reopened in April, Mr Loh decided to quit his job and return to cycling under the open skies.

A few months later, his adventures landed him in the Singapore Book of Records.

He is now the record-holder of the longest solo unsupported bicycle ride across Europe completed by a Singaporean. He was also the only Asian among 20 cyclists to finish the 7,400-km North Cape-Tarifa bicycle race – the longest one in the world.

There is no time limit or prize money for the race, which begins from the northernmost tip of Europe – North Cape in Norway – and ends at the southernmost point, the town of Tarifa in Spain.

What participants get is a vast sense of achievement and bragging rights.

Mr Loh himself took about three months from Jun 20 to Sep 29 to complete the ride, crossing 15 countries on a 25kg bike that he built himself with the help of a friend.

But before heading to Europe, he had to get used to cycling extremely long distances again after not doing so for two years.