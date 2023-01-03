'Not practical': Road cyclists on '5 per group' rule a year after implementation

LOOKING OUT FOR ONE’S SAFETY

Despite the rule’s intended purpose of keeping cyclists safe, individual cyclists must also look out for their own safety, they told CNA.

“From a safety aspect, I will usually try to ride in groups if on busy roads. If I am riding alone, I will usually choose the quieter roads or try not to cycle during peak periods,” said Mr Goh.

“Also, I will try to be as visible as possible on the roads with proper lights as well as cycling cameras to report errant drivers or to report bad road conditions, like potholes, to the authorities.”

Mr He, whose main purpose of cycling is “to get to (work) safely while being reasonably fast”, said he tries to ride to work during off-peak hours.

“If there’s a park connector, not-so-busy road or footpath available, I’ll use it – after considering the balance between speed, safety and convenience. And I don’t ride at speeds which will make it hard to react to sudden things happening, such as kids running on the park connectors,” he added.

“And I always assume drivers don’t see me at whatever crossing. I will make eye contact before crossing.”

EDUCATION, NOT REGULATION

Ultimately, to make cycling a feasible mode of transport in Singapore, cyclists said education is key.

Incorporating the cycling culture into the curriculum will “eventually change the mindset that cyclists have equal rights to use the road as any other motorists”, creating “awareness, social etiquette, tolerance and ultimately, safety for cycling as a mode of transport”, said Mr Ho.

“The way around this is not regulations, but education," added Mr Goh.

"I remember we used to have road safety programmes; these programmes should be upgraded to include road cycling safety, not just from a motorist angle but also how to cycle safely on the roads.

"There should also be more education in driving tests, and theory and practical sessions, about road cycling from the perspectives of both cyclists and motorists.”

Cycling groups can also play their part by “providing proper road cycling orientation” to newcomers to “train them on the correct behaviour on the road”, he said.

Mr He proposed several tangible measures, such as building better bike parking facilities.

“Bike parking facilities are still very much an afterthought in many private buildings, especially older ones, and offer bike commuters neither peace of mind nor convenience. Many of them are hard to access, hard to find, and you worry about leaving your bike there,” he said.

“There are many places to lock bikes in Singapore, but most are used as a second storeroom for unwanted bicycles. Freeing these up will help with peace of mind when cycling to work so the people who need them can actually use them.”

Signage on park connectors should also indicate their general direction, he suggested.

“Signs that say ‘this direction to CBD’ or ‘this direction to Jurong’ would help. It’s currently very daunting for a beginner to cycle to work. Cycling paths that run parallel to major roads will also help increase connectivity,” he said.

Even though cycling as a main mode of transport can sound “a bit hardcore and unconventional” by Singaporean standards, Mr He, who is also co-founder of personal finance site The Woke Salaryman, believes people “just need some creativity and preparedness”.

“With a little route planning involved, flexibility, common sense, you’d be surprised by how viable and safe it can be. I won't go as far as to say it’s for everyone, but for many people, there are immense health benefits and financial savings to be made,” he said.

While he isn’t too fussed about "sweaty complaints" caused by Singapore's humidity, he noted that companies can help to alleviate such concerns.

“You know how some people jog, go to the gym, do yoga or spin (classes) before work, and then shower before going into work? It’s the same thing,” he reasoned.

“However, I think there needs to be greater buy-in among employers. Simple things like a small shower in the office, more relaxed dress codes and staggered working hours will all go a long way. From my chats with others, it seems like we’re still a long way from that.”