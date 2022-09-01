Cyclists welcome move to pilot on-road cycling lane in Seletar

SINGAPORE: Cyclists in Singapore welcomed the move by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to trial a new dedicated cycling lane in Seletar that would allow them to cycle on the road on Sunday mornings starting from mid-October.

LTA announced on Wednesday (Aug 31) that it would be trialling the new Sunday Cycling Lane along West Camp Road in Seletar for six months from Oct 16. The dedicated lane will be demarcated by solid blue lines and can only be used by buses and cyclists on Sundays from 5am to 11am.

Several cyclists CNA spoke on Thursday to welcomed the move and said that the area is a popular spot for those who cycle.

Co-founder of recreational cycling group Love Cycling SG Woon Taiwoon said the new dedicated lane will serve to help new riders to try out the route, as the environment in West Camp Road is "actually quite safe".

"I think Singapore is at this inflection point where cycling is getting popular," said Mr Woon, adding that recreational riding has been booming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 48-year-old product design manager added that the pilot will probably raise more awareness about the area, and that it is a "good spot to come and ride".

However, Mr Woon wanted to know how the dedicated cycling lane will be enforced. He added that it could potentially make things very complicated because "there is a very limited window - 5am to 11am".

"So I think there may potentially be some issues that will invariably happen," he said, adding there may be tensions between cyclists and drivers.