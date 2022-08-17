Daily round-up, Aug 17: Singapore museum responds to claim of displaying stolen artefact; large car COE premium hits new record

Let's get you up to speed with the day's stories.

The Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) in Singapore has responded to a claim that it is in possession of a nearly 400-year-old religious artefact that was allegedly stolen from Nepal.

The Nepalese group that announced the discovery claimed that the artefact had been stolen in 1999.

ACM said it acquired the artefact in 2015 in accordance with “established procedures” both local and international.

“These procedures include evaluation by ACM’s acquisition committee made up of external experts, as well as rigorous provenance checks carried out at the time of purchase," said the spokesperson.

The group says it is convinced it can prove that the stolen artefact belongs to Pharping, a town south of capital Kathmandu.

The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premium for larger cars in Category B hit a record high of S$112,001 on Wednesday (Aug 17), as prices closed higher for most categories in the latest bidding exercise.

Premiums for smaller cars in Category A also rose, closing at S$87,889 - the highest price for the category since Jan 23, 2013, when the premium was S$91,010.

This is the second tender under the revised method for counting the quarterly COE quota, aimed at reducing volatility in supply.

Eleven new stations along the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), including Orchard, Great World and Maxwell, are on track to open to the public by the end of 2022.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) officially handed over the stations to transport operator SMRT, which will carry out operational testing to ensure the stations are ready for passenger service by the end of the year.

Scams are on the rise, and have come under the spotlight in Singapore following several high-profile cases including the Tradenation luxury goods scam.

Just how difficult is it to claw back such scam proceeds, and what are the chances of victims getting back what they lost CNA talked to experts to find out more.

What should you do when you stub your toe on furniture, break or tear a nail, or suffer an ingrown nail? When should you see a doctor, and when can you let it heal on its own? CNA Lifestyle also finds out what you can do for damage control and how long it will take to heal.