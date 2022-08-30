Daily round-up, Aug 30: Nearly 5,000 BTO flats launched; China imposes COVID-19 lockdowns; Jurong Bird Park to close

Let's get you up to speed with the day's stories.

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) launched 4,993 flats for sale under its August Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise on Tuesday (Aug 30). They will be spread across seven projects in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong East, Tampines and Woodlands.

Two projects in Bukit Merah are under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model. Up to 20 per cent of these PLH flats will be set aside for first-timer families, and up to 2 per cent for second-timers.

HDB also said it would offer about 9,500 BTO flats in towns and estates such as Bukit Batok, Kallang Whampoa, Queenstown, Tengah and Yishun in November this year, with more details to be announced.

Several big Chinese cities escalated COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday (Aug 30), with authorities doubling down on efforts to contain coronavirus ahead of ruling Communist Party meeting.

Nearly 4 million people in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, were ordered to stay home until end of the week as officials rush to curb a small virus flare-up.

More than 13 million in the neighbouring port city of Tianjin must undergo mass testing after 51 mostly mild cases were reported.

A Taiwan-born Singaporean was jailed for nine weeks for defaulting on his National Service (NS) obligations.

Tsai Yi-hsuan, now 25, stayed outside Singapore for a total of almost four years and eight months without a valid exit permit.

He told investigators that he did not approach authorities about his NS obligations each time he was in Singapore as he wanted to focus on his studies, according to court documents.

Tsai is the 19th man to be jailed since the sentencing framework for NS defaulters in 2017.

Jurong Bird Park will close on Jan 3, 2023, exactly 52 years after its opening in 1971. Staff and avian residents will then begin preparations to move to their new home at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

From Sep 3, there will be activities lined up at the park to celebrate its legacy and rich heritage. At its entrance, a recreation of the old cuckoo clock tower doubles as a countdown timer to the park’s final day of operation.

Here's a look back at some of the key milestones for the iconic Singapore attraction.

The Government is set to repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code and amend the Constitution of Singapore to protect the definition of marriage from being challenged constitutionally in the courts. But what does it mean to repeal a law and amend the Constitution? What does the process entail, and how long will it take?

Assistant Professor Benjamin Ong from the Yong Pung How School of Law at the Singapore Management University helped explain the process.