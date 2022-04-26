Logo
Daiso Singapore to scrap S$2 prices for 15-tier system with items up to S$25.47
Daiso will introduce a 15-tier pricing system starting May 1, 2022. (Images: Facebook/Daiso Singapore)

Gabrielle Andres
Gabrielle Andres
26 Apr 2022 03:48PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 04:41PM)
SINGAPORE: Japanese retail chain Daiso, known for its variety of items available at S$2, announced on Monday (Apr 25) that it will soon implement a 15-tier pricing system. 

The colour-coded tiers, which are pegged to the Japanese yen, include Goods and Services Tax (GST) and range from S$2.14 to S$25.47. 

The new price change table will take effect from May 1. 

"We thank you for your understanding and continued support," it said in a Facebook post. 

The chain, which operates 29 stores in Singapore, offers products such as stationery, food, homeware and clothes. Items under the Daiso label have long been available at a flat price of S$2 while products under its Threeppy brand vary in cost. 

This latest update from Daiso Singapore comes after the retailer said earlier this month that it will start charging a 7 per cent GST on top of its S$2 price tag for its items.

Source: CNA/ga(zl)

