Daiso Singapore to scrap S$2 prices for 15-tier system with items up to S$25.47

SINGAPORE: Japanese retail chain Daiso, known for its variety of items available at S$2, announced on Monday (Apr 25) that it will soon implement a 15-tier pricing system.

The colour-coded tiers, which are pegged to the Japanese yen, include Goods and Services Tax (GST) and range from S$2.14 to S$25.47.

The new price change table will take effect from May 1.

"We thank you for your understanding and continued support," it said in a Facebook post.

The chain, which operates 29 stores in Singapore, offers products such as stationery, food, homeware and clothes. Items under the Daiso label have long been available at a flat price of S$2 while products under its Threeppy brand vary in cost.

This latest update from Daiso Singapore comes after the retailer said earlier this month that it will start charging a 7 per cent GST on top of its S$2 price tag for its items.