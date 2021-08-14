Dakota Crescent’s elderly got a fresh start in new flats. For some, it came at a cost

The estate was to be redeveloped, and she would have slightly over two years, till the end of 2016, to get ready to move to the new place offered.

Half of her could not bear the thought of leaving. The other half was excited - perhaps a new flat would be better? But foremost in her mind were practical questions: Where was this new place? What was going to happen to all her belongings, carefully amassed over the years? And who was going to help her move?

As Yee’s neighbours too discovered the letter that would change their lives, the same concerns went through their minds. The relocation process to come would leave them feeling stressed, lost at sea, and - at one point where they needed it badly - short of one pillar of support.

IT WAS LIKE FAMILY

Completed in 1958 as one of Singapore’s first mass public housing projects, Dakota Crescent was distinctive not just for its iconic ‘dove’ playground and low-rise, curved ‘butterfly blocks’. At its heart was a distinctive community spirit built over decades.

Yee loved her home, with its wide corridors and open spaces that gave her the opportunity to host large groups of friends or family dinners.