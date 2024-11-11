Removing mandatory sentences for first-time offenders among proposed changes to Singapore's road traffic laws

SINGAPORE: The courts could soon have greater discretion to impose appropriate sentences for driving offences, if amendments to traffic laws are passed.

The Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill was introduced in parliament on Monday (Nov 11) by Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

Proposed changes include removing the mandatory minimum sentence and disqualification period for first-time dangerous or careless driving offenders.

The mandatory minimum sentence for repeat offenders will also be lowered. For those causing death, it will be reduced from four years to two years, while for those causing grievous hurt, it will be cut from two years to one.

This includes, for instance, an accident where other road users involved exhibited irresponsible or risk-taking behaviour, and thus bore some responsibility.

No changes will be made to the maximum penalties for these offences, which were last raised in 2019. First-time offenders convicted of dangerous driving causing death face two to eight years' jail, while repeat offenders face up to 15 years.

The mandatory minimum penalties will also remain unchanged for those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Such offenders also face additional penalties, depending on the severity of the injury.

The amendments to the law will "recalibrate the balance" between deterrence and proportionality for road traffic offences, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a press release.

This gives the courts greater discretion on sentencing and the prosecution flexibility to press charges depending on the circumstances of the offence, the ministry added.

For example, the prosecution can proceed on a “hurt” charge even where “grievous hurt” was factually caused, taking into account factors such as the nature of the injury caused.

The Home Affairs Ministry said it regularly reviews the laws to ensure they remain effective. During the last review of road traffic offences in 2019, criminal penalties were increased for some offences.

It said the proposed changes “ensure that relatively less egregious behaviour is not overly penalised, whilst still retaining the powers to heavily penalise egregious offenders”.