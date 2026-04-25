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Singaporean wrestler Dante Chen released by WWE
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Singaporean wrestler Dante Chen released by WWE

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Sean Tan, announced his WWE release on X.

Singaporean wrestler Dante Chen released by WWE

Singaporean wrestler Sean Tan makes his WWE debut as Dante Chen on Sep 21, 2021. (Screengrab: YouTube/WWE)

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25 Apr 2026 09:33AM (Updated: 25 Apr 2026 09:54AM)
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SINGAPORE: Singaporean wrestler Dante Chen has been released by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), ending a five-year run with the company.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Sean Tan, announced his contract release on X.

"Goodbye and thank you, WWE. Five years, 147 matches. The list of names of people I want to thank is endless," he said on Saturday (Apr 25).

"I am proud to be the first Singaporean-born WWE superstar, and I hope that inspires everyone that anything can be achieved. Stay tuned. Chen. Now. Forever. Together."

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Fellow wrestlers, including rising star Oba Femi, paid tribute to Chen on Instagram.

Femi, who defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania last weekend, said: "Respect from me always Dante!"

Chen first made his debut on WWE's NXT programme in September 2021, pinning his opponent in under a minute.

He was the first Singaporean to perform in WWE.

During his time with the company, Chen mainly appeared on NXT and was not called up to the main roster full-time, where top stars compete on Raw and SmackDown.

Previously performing as Trexxus in Singapore, Tan began wrestling in February 2012.

Chen joins a number of wrestlers who have been released by WWE this year, including Erick Rowan and Bo Dallas.

Source: CNA/sn

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