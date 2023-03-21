Can energy-guzzling data centres in Singapore reduce their carbon footprint?

SINGAPORE: Data centres in Singapore have become more sustainable over the years, but for them to significantly reduce their carbon footprint, they would have to overcome significant obstacles.

And the biggest obstacle could be something out of their control – the fact that Singapore relies heavily on fossil fuels, experts said.

Packed with rows and rows of servers to store, process and communicate information, energy-guzzling data centres are used by organisations for everything from e-commerce to cybersecurity.

According to the latest figures in 2021, Singapore has more than 70 data centres, which together accounted for 7 per cent of the country’s total electricity consumption.

The country issued a "temporary pause" on new data centres in 2019. Following a review, the government said it intends to be more selective of such projects, and later released criteria that new centres will have to meet, such as using energy-efficient technology and obtaining green certification.

But the limited availability of renewable energy in Singapore is one of the biggest constraints for data centres when it comes to sustainability efforts, experts told CNA.

About 95 per cent of Singapore’s electricity is generated from natural gas, traditionally piped in from Malaysia and Indonesia. Natural gas is a form of fossil fuel – albeit the cleanest form, as it produces the least amount of carbon emissions per unit of electricity.

“Singapore's limited land area and high population density make it challenging to generate renewable energy on a large scale,” said Dr Lee Poh Seng, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) mechanical engineering department.