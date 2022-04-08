Dates of Singapore public holidays for 2023 released, include 6 long weekends

SINGAPORE: Singapore will have six long public holiday weekends next year, including one that stretches over four days in January.
The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday (Apr 8) released the dates of Singapore's public holidays for 2023.
Seven of the public holidays fall on a Friday, Sunday or Monday.
As Chinese New Year falls on consecutive days on Sunday, Jan 22 and Monday, Jan 23 next year, they will be part of a single long weekend of four days. Jan 24, a Tuesday, will also be a public holiday.
Three public holidays fall on a Sunday:
- New Year's Day (Jan 1)
- First day of Chinese New Year (Jan 22)
- Deepavali (Nov 12)
Three public holidays fall on a Monday:
- Second day of Chinese New Year (Jan 23)
- Labour Day (May 1)
- Christmas Day (Dec 25)
One public holiday falls on a Friday:
- Good Friday (Apr 7)
The other public holidays are:
- Hari Raya Puasa (Apr 22)
- Vesak Day (Jun 3)
- Hari Raya Haji (Jun 29)
- National Day (Aug 9)
Employees who are required to work on a public holiday are entitled to an extra day’s salary at the basic rate of pay, in addition to their gross rate of pay for that day, said MOM.
Employers and employees may mutually agree to substitute a public holiday for another working day.
Employers also have the option of granting time-off-in-lieu, based on a mutually agreed number of hours, for working on a public holiday for the following group of employees: Workmen earning more than $4,500 a month; non-workmen earning more than $2,600 a month; and all managers and executives.