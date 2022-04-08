Dates of Singapore public holidays for 2023 released, include 6 long weekends

SINGAPORE: Singapore will have six long public holiday weekends next year, including one that stretches over four days in January.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday (Apr 8) released the dates of Singapore's public holidays for 2023.

Seven of the public holidays fall on a Friday, Sunday or Monday.

As Chinese New Year falls on consecutive days on Sunday, Jan 22 and Monday, Jan 23 next year, they will be part of a single long weekend of four days. Jan 24, a Tuesday, will also be a public holiday.

Three public holidays fall on a Sunday:

- New Year's Day (Jan 1)

- First day of Chinese New Year (Jan 22)

- Deepavali (Nov 12)

Three public holidays fall on a Monday:

- Second day of Chinese New Year (Jan 23)

- Labour Day (May 1)

- Christmas Day (Dec 25)

One public holiday falls on a Friday:

- Good Friday (Apr 7)

The other public holidays are:

- Hari Raya Puasa (Apr 22)

- Vesak Day (Jun 3)

- Hari Raya Haji (Jun 29)

- National Day (Aug 9)