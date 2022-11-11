HDB residents call for more to be done about littering, cleanliness at public sky gardens

SINGAPORE: Residents of Housing and Development Board (HDB) blocks with sky gardens hope to see more done about littering and cleanliness at these publicly accessible facilities.

Food waste and overflowing rubbish bins are routinely seen at these communal spaces, several residents told CNA.

While inconsiderate crowds and loud noises also remain a problem, this issue mainly surfaces on public holidays or weekends.

“The concerns are true, but on a day-to-day basis, it’s more of the cleanliness,” said a resident of SkyVille @ Dawson who only wanted to be known as Ms Leow.

She has lived there for nearly seven years and goes to the sky garden to exercise almost daily.

“What happens is I think people treat it as a public park, but it lacks the common facilities like a public park has, like a public toilet for example,” she told CNA.

“So there’s no place that people can either wash up or answer nature’s call, so sometimes I would find that the stairwell reeks of urine.”

This feedback comes after Member of Parliament Joan Pereira tabled an adjournment motion in Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 8) on building cohesive communities through the responsible use of common spaces.

She shared that inconsiderate visitors of sky gardens at HDB blocks have caused nuisance to residents.

Ms Pereira (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) called for more measures to ensure security and crowd control, adding that many government agencies and even the police have been involved to try to minimise the inconvenience.

Residents have to cope with dirty lifts, overflowing rubbish bins, littering, illegal smoking and loud partying in common areas, while cleaners have to deal with cigarette butts and alcohol bottles left by visitors, Ms Pereira said in Parliament.

“On weekends, visitors go to these gardens late at night too and their noise also disturbs residents trying to sleep.”

Ms Pereira added that her volunteers have patrolled the sky gardens after 10pm for the past two years, to remind visitors to leave so that residents get their rest.

While she did not specify in her speech which estates she was referring to, she told CNA that she was talking about SkyVille@Dawson, which is near Queenstown MRT station.

THE SMELL OF SMOKING

Ms Leow, who lives one level below the sky garden on the 36th floor, said she is less affected by noise as visitors tend to favour the rooftop sky garden on the 47th floor.

“It happens but not very frequently. But of course when it does, they do make some noise. Sometimes my husband would go up and find some young people, and just tell them, and most of the time they will then leave the place,” she added.

“Sometimes it could be smoking, we can smell it.”

While they get a steady stream of visitors, the sky gardens only get crowded during special occasions like National Day or New Year’s Eve, with many people heading up to watch the fireworks, said Ms Leow.