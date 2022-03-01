Day 2 of Budget debate 2022: MPs discuss supporting low and middle-income households, inclusive workforce

CHANGES TO TAX SYSTEM

Opposition MPs continued to object to the GST increase, while People’s Action Party (PAP) MPs supported a delay in implementing the GST and the move to raise it in two steps.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong had said in his Budget speech that the GST would be raised from 7 per cent to 8 per cent in 2023, and then to 9 per cent in 2024, although it had been widely anticipated that the tax could go up by mid-2022.

This is a “bad time” to raise GST, as Singapore does not need the revenue now, said Progress Singapore Party’s Hazel Poa (NCMP).

“Singaporeans are concerned about the rising cost of living. Additional worries are on the horizon over the inflation outlook,” she added.

Although the rebates given out now is more than the expected amount of GST to be collected, “it is only a matter of time” before most Singaporeans have to pay more in GST, said Ms Poa.

“It is therefore time to review our previous approach of raising GST to cut corporate and personal income taxes. Income taxes are progressive, while GST is regressive. The pandemic has also worsened inequality by hitting the poor more than the rich,” she added.

In light of new tax developments and the current environment, Singapore should reverse its earlier moves, and look at raising corporate and personal income taxes instead of raising GST for additional revenue, said the PSP representative.

MPs across the board agreed with the decision to increase personal income tax.

The PSP is “happy to note” that the personal income tax rate for the highest tax brackets will be raised, said Ms Poa.

“But we believe there is room for more,” she added.

“And while our corporate tax rate is 17 per cent, there are tax incentives that lower the effective tax rate of many companies. Even if you were to raise our corporate tax rate to 20 per cent, it would still be low compared to the region.”

Mr Murali Pillai (PAP-Bukit Batok) supported the decision to require those with more to contribute more tax to fund social programmes, but stressed that Singapore’s fiscal discipline must also continue.

“If you don’t, and just continue to fund social expenditure for the less fortunate through major increases in tax for the wealthy, then I’m afraid the social compact will ironically weaken,” he said, adding that an “us-against-them” mentality could develop.

Noting calls from private property owners for Government support, Mr Pillai stressed that with the current landed property prices, these people can afford their own expenses through “readily available” reverse mortgages.

This will allow them to live comfortably in their homes until they die - the house will be sold after that and the proceeds will be applied against the loans extended by the bank, he added.

“It’s not easy to make these arguments to people who feel strongly about their properties. But we must, on behalf of a society, where more than 90 per cent live in flats,” said Mr Pillai.

“At some point in time, as our social spending increases, we all have to make hard decisions on whom we should support through social assistance so that we can keep public spending lean, and only be given to those who truly need it, while we focus on making our safety trampoline springier.”

Dr Lim Wee Kiak (PAP-Sembawang) also questioned whether Singapore’s tax system should be more progressive, and whether the Government can take a “closer look” at property tax, especially on high-end properties like Good Class Bungalows.

With recent record transaction prices of good class bungalows, Dr Lim noted that Singapore’s property tax is based on the annual value of the property, which is computed based on its imputed rental value.

Comparing the land area of a good class bungalow with a more densely populated condominium, the property tax levied on a good class bungalow is “comparatively low”, said Dr Lim.

“The expanse of land for a condominium includes many facilities and carparks, but the density is much higher, even for HDB blocks. They could be paying much more property tax per square foot than the GCB.”

INCLUSIVE WORKFORCE AND SUPPORT FOR WORKERS

Speaking on the measures rolled out for workers in the Budget, MPs also called for support for disadvantaged workers, and stressed the importance of inclusive growth.

Singapore can do more to support lower-wage workers, and it is important to ensure that productivity improves so that wage growth is sustainable, said Mr Sharael Taha (PAP-Pasir Ris-Punggol).

“How can we encourage and support SMEs to transform their businesses so that lower-wage workers can be deployed more productively, with more scope for progression? How can we get business associations to support more SMEs?” he asked.

To encourage lower-wage workers to upskill and upgrade, Mr Sharael suggested the Government consider a yearly workfare income supplement bonus for lower-wage workers who utilise their Skillsfuture credits or attend training and courses.

Platform workers also need assistance to meet their needs, and get “baseline coverage” for work injuries, he noted.

These workers have “limited bargaining power” and “fight hard” to earn a sustaining wage if they do not work full time, said MP Don Wee (PAP-Chua Chu Kang).

“It is time for us to review their work conditions and consider if we should amend legislation to require platform companies to treat the full-time platform workers as employees, as well as to allow them to form unions to protect their rights, including fair and timely payment,” he added.

“Presently they are prone to exploitation and have very little say on how much they get paid - they are price takers,” said Mr Wee.

“In order to make a decent living, which includes incentive pay, which comes with completing certain assigned jobs, they have to work long hours to reach their target wages.”

Inclusive growth should also create opportunities for seniors, workers with special needs and those with caregiving responsibilities, said Mr Sharael.

With the increasing prevalence of flexible work arrangements, he suggested the Government consider promoting flexible work hours and work-sharing to create opportunities for these individuals.

“Can we create second careers for our seniors who are still able to work but do not want to work full-time?” he asked.