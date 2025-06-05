Day parties with a side of coffee? Nightlife alternatives gain popularity in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A deejay is spinning and music is pulsing through the venue. Partygoers, with drinks in hand, dance and sing along to the beat.

But it is 3pm and the sun is streaming in through the windows.

The location varies – sometimes a cafe, other times a rooftop, a gym or even a barbershop. The cups are usually filled with coffee, not alcohol.

Such day parties are gaining traction in Singapore as more young people seek alternatives to nightlife.

Beans and Beats, for instance, which organises what it calls “coffee clubbing” experiences, said interest has shot up by about 35 per cent over the past year. Its first anniversary celebration last month was sold out.

The organiser’s ticketed parties, which typically take place between 2pm and 7pm, feature local and regional DJs and serve specialty coffees.

Co-founder Ethan Lee said the company prices its tickets about S$20 (US$15) cheaper than what nightclubs typically charge.

“It's something that draws people in and allows them to enjoy the same kind of music that they may look for to enjoy at a club, but at a lower price point,” he told CNA.

“Also, (the events happen) at a time slot that doesn't impact your sleep schedule.”

Attendees said they enjoy the novel experience as they do not have to spend money on alcohol – which typically costs more than coffee – and on late night transport.

"The nightlife scene in Singapore is dying. It's not fun anymore," said university student Alexis Wee.

The 24-year-old, who is a regular attendee of Beans and Beats' events, added: "It's way too unaffordable to have a night out, so I think daytime parties are becoming more of a thing, especially if it's only priced at S$20."

Such sentiments reflect changing consumer lifestyles in Singapore.

According to the Department of Statistics, operating revenue of the nightlife scene in 2022 fell to just a third of its peak of S$674 million in 2015.

While some nightclubs are trying to reinvent themselves and promote safer clubbing, these businesses offering new spins on traditional partying are filling the gap.