Day parties with a side of coffee? Nightlife alternatives gain popularity in Singapore
Organisers of these new party concepts say they are not replacing the nightlife scene – rather, catering to those who wish to dance to a different beat and maintain a sleep schedule.
SINGAPORE: A deejay is spinning and music is pulsing through the venue. Partygoers, with drinks in hand, dance and sing along to the beat.
But it is 3pm and the sun is streaming in through the windows.
The location varies – sometimes a cafe, other times a rooftop, a gym or even a barbershop. The cups are usually filled with coffee, not alcohol.
Such day parties are gaining traction in Singapore as more young people seek alternatives to nightlife.
Beans and Beats, for instance, which organises what it calls “coffee clubbing” experiences, said interest has shot up by about 35 per cent over the past year. Its first anniversary celebration last month was sold out.
The organiser’s ticketed parties, which typically take place between 2pm and 7pm, feature local and regional DJs and serve specialty coffees.
Co-founder Ethan Lee said the company prices its tickets about S$20 (US$15) cheaper than what nightclubs typically charge.
“It's something that draws people in and allows them to enjoy the same kind of music that they may look for to enjoy at a club, but at a lower price point,” he told CNA.
“Also, (the events happen) at a time slot that doesn't impact your sleep schedule.”
Attendees said they enjoy the novel experience as they do not have to spend money on alcohol – which typically costs more than coffee – and on late night transport.
"The nightlife scene in Singapore is dying. It's not fun anymore," said university student Alexis Wee.
The 24-year-old, who is a regular attendee of Beans and Beats' events, added: "It's way too unaffordable to have a night out, so I think daytime parties are becoming more of a thing, especially if it's only priced at S$20."
Such sentiments reflect changing consumer lifestyles in Singapore.
According to the Department of Statistics, operating revenue of the nightlife scene in 2022 fell to just a third of its peak of S$674 million in 2015.
While some nightclubs are trying to reinvent themselves and promote safer clubbing, these businesses offering new spins on traditional partying are filling the gap.
WELLNESS EVENTS
Over at Ann Siang Road, the rooftop of new lifestyle hub Kada offers respite from the hustle and bustle of the nearby Chinatown streets.
There, a collaboration between the Wild Pearl & Wild Water music studio, Tundra Ice Bath operator and Alani bakery have given early risers a venue to socialise over wellness.
Patrons get to experience icy plunges in pools as cold as 6 degrees Celsius, hot steam saunas, coffee and juices – all while a DJ spins.
The sunrise wellness experiences are a far cry from moonlight clubbing sessions.
“Wellness is very good for health, but (it) can be a bit lonely sometimes, like meal prepping at home, waking up early to go to the gym. Clubbing can be very high on sociability, but very low on health – late at night, a lot of alcohol or sugar,” said Mr Christopher Shearmon, managing director and co-founder of Wild Pearl & Wild Water.
“So we're trying to create something that takes the best of both (and meets) in the middle.”
The focus on health has proven to be a hit, with 30 per cent more participants in each event since the concept began in 2023.
"Clubbing – you get a hangover and feel groggy in the morning. But this one, you feel great in the morning already,” said a first-timer to the event who gave her name as Cheryl.
IS NIGHTLIFE REALLY DYING?
Also on the wellness beat is another organiser – Better Say Yess.
Its Eastside Bestside: Fitness Rave event on Jul 26 is set to kick off with a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout before mellowing out to a socialiser over healthy bites – all before noon.
“Many of us are open to making new friends. But there isn’t enough (extraversion) in all of us to want to attend regular networking events. With our longer format containing a meal, attendees (have) ample opportunity to connect with other fitness enthusiasts,” said Yang Teo, co-founder of the company.
The firm sources for quirky venues to host events, such as an upcoming afternoon party at the Sultans of Shave barbershop in Joo Chiat, featuring local DJs and coffee. Attendees can even get groomed at a discount.
Organisers of such events said they do not intend to replace the nightlife scene. In fact, they appeal to different crowds and there are enough night owls and early birds to coexist, they added.
“Nightlife will always be there. This is merely a new evolution in what people are looking for … who want something different," said Beans and Beats’ Mr Lee.
"The beauty of the concept is that it appeals to people who would not traditionally be partaking in nightlife as well."
Better Say Yess’ Mr Teo said having more of such events that highlight homegrown talents and businesses will play an important role in allowing Singapore’s party scene to continually evolve and compete with neighbouring cities like Bangkok, Jakarta, and Ho Chi Minh City.