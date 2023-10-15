DBS resume banking services following earlier outage
DBS said it will update customers on the status of transactions that were interrupted during the disruption.
SINGAPORE: DBS said that all their banking services, including DBS/POSB digibank and DBS PayLah!, are back to normal on Sunday morning (Oct 15) after an outage that began on Saturday afternoon.
"However, any customer who may still experience difficulties logging into their accounts via their mobile app can try to log in with digibank online/ internet banking using SMS OTP," the bank said.
"We are also aware that some of our customers’ PayNow/FAST transactions were interrupted when the disruption happened, and will be processing these with utmost priority.
"We will update customers on the status of these transactions when processing has been completed."
DBS had said on Saturday that the service disruption, which began at about 3pm on Saturday, was caused by an issue at a data centre which is also used by various other organisations.
In response to CNA's queries, DBS' data centre provider Equinix said it wa aware of a "technical issue" at one of its data centres, but the issue had been resolved.
It added that it was in contact with the impacted customers and conducting an investigation into the incident.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore said it was following up closely with the banks as they work towards resuming their services, and providing timely communications and support to affected customers.
Complaints from customers started streaming in on Saturday afternoon, after they found that they could not access online and mobile banking services.
DBS ATMs were also affected by the disruption, with error messages on the machines saying: "This terminal is temporarily offline."
The Downdetector website, which tracks service disruptions, showed a spike in reports about DBS and Citibank from about 3pm on Saturday.
DBS subsequently posted an apology on Facebook, saying it had reopened all branches - except the ones in Tampines Central, Tampines One and White Sands - while it worked to address the issue.
It also assured its customers that its systems were not compromised.
Citibank told CNA on Saturday that it experienced a "temporary outage" in its banking services and had started progressively restoring services.
CNA has reached out to Citibank for a status update.
In its final update on Saturday evening, DBS said that all branches which were reopened had closed.
Downdetector also showed spikes on Saturday in reports for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, among others.
Some people on social media said they face problems using Meta's social media platforms. Users in Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Indonesia, India and the United Arab Emirates posted on X to say they could not get on WhatsApp.
This is not the first disruption to hit DBS’ online banking and payment services.
After two disruptions in the space of about two months earlier this year, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in May imposed on DBS an additional capital requirement.
In May, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta apologised for the disruptions and said that a special board committee review would be completed "as a matter of utmost priority".