Some DBS users unable to access banking app, payment services

SINGAPORE: Some users of DBS reported issues with the banking app on Thursday (Mar 19).

Reports began to spike on Downdetector, which collates status reports from several sources, at 11.54am. The number of reports climbed to 2,088 by 12.45pm.

In comments on an earlier DBS Facebook post, some users said they were unable to log in to the banking app and could not access payment services.

When a user tried to log in to the app, a message said DBS was "experiencing heavy traffic" to its services.

Although some users were able to log in, some said they could not access account details on the app.

The DBS app showed a notification that said: "We are currently unable to display some account details. Please try again in another 10 minutes."

On Reddit, some users also commented they were unable to pay for their meals with DBS’ PayLah and PayNow services and had to turn to other payment methods such as CDC vouchers.

DBS said in a Facebook post on Thursday that its customers are "facing difficulties" accessing some of its digital services.

It added that while it is "working to fully recover services", customers can make payment using their DBS/POSB cards, check account balances on DBS/POSB ATMs and digiBot, withdraw cash: DBS/POSB ATMs and POSB Cash-Points and place trades by contacting their relationship manager.

"Please be assured that your monies and deposits remain safe. We will update you as soon as possible. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding."